Athletes make the case for niche sports at Chengdu World Games

CHENGDU, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- At the fistball venue in Chengdu's Tianfu Park - the first standard fistball court on the Chinese mainland - local spectators are discovering this niche sport popular primarily in German-speaking nations.

"Fistball, also known as Faustball, gets its name from Goethe's work 'Faust,'" explains Jin Dong, a player from the Chengdu fistball team, introducing the sport to curious onlookers. The scene perfectly encapsulates the essence of The World Games.

The quadrennial event, launched in 1981, serves as a vital platform for non-Olympic and emerging sports, celebrating athletic diversity and cultural exchange. This year's Chengdu edition provided crucial exposure for flag football, lacrosse and squash ahead of their Olympic debut at LA 2028.

Following the American team's victory over Canada in Monday's women's lacrosse final, gold medalist Charlotte North expressed her delight while clutching a plush toy of famous panda Hua Hua: "We could never have imagined being able to come to a place like this and play the sport we love in front of amazing crowds."

While the U.S. works to expand lacrosse beyond its traditional East Coast base, China is nurturing its own growth. Chengdu, an emerging hub for the sport, has integrated lacrosse into school programs and local tournaments.

For players like Chen Li, one of the five athletes from Chengdu University selected for China's 12-woman squad, participation carried special meaning. "Representing China is a huge honor," she said, despite her team's winless debut. "I feel a sense of mission - hoping to let people know we have this sport."

The competitive opportunity proved equally valuable for Shanghai women's lacrosse club co-founder Mo Qiwen. "Playing against the best teams is the biggest reward for us. Our club now has 30 to 40 members, with more young people joining every week. Some girls train three or four times weekly."

Squash, often called the "king of indoor sports," drew attention with its four innovative blue glass courts - a trend toward portable, low-cost venues pioneered by Chinese manufacturers. World Squash Federation President Zena Wooldridge praised the development as a Chinese-led innovation that enhances the sport's accessibility.

"The venue is superb, with very high-quality courts," Wooldridge said. "The organization has been outstanding, as we've come to expect in China. Players are going home with wonderful memories of Chengdu."

Dragon boat racing made its World Games debut as an official sport, showcasing its evolution from traditional roots. Modern crews of eight or 10 paddlers use lightweight materials, with mandated female participation highlighting the sport's inclusive direction. Despite China's strong heritage in the sport, Indonesia claimed three golds, Ukraine two and Thailand one - demonstrating its growing global footprint.

International referee Zhao Xiaoli noted the significance of sold-out crowds: "This shows strong global recognition for dragon boat culture. There are probably more enthusiasts abroad than we Chinese realize," she said of the sport that now boasts about 50 million participants across nearly 100 countries and regions.

Martial arts also strengthened its Olympic case during the Games. International Wushu Federation Secretary-General Zhang Yuping highlighted the sport's competitive balance: "The level is incredibly close now - it's no longer one dominant force but many flourishing together." The sport's inclusion in the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympics marks a critical milestone.

International World Games Association President Jose Perurena Lopez emphasized the event's role in showcasing diverse disciplines: "We represent sports recognized by the IOC but not in the Olympics. Some may graduate to the Olympic program."

As traditional Chinese sports like dragon boating gain global traction, Chinese spectators are discovering new passions at the Games. At the floorball venue, children waved banners cheering "Go Zhang Zhiheng!" - their coach from Shanghai - as the stands were filled with enthusiastic fans.

Assistant coach Shang Liangyu explained the appeal: "More young people are taking it up. It's mobile, adaptable and easy to play with minimal space requirements."

The trend extends to watersports, where Chinese wakesurfer Zhuang Tiancai's silver medal performance highlighted the niche activity's boom. His Guangdong surfing club, founded in 2022, now has more than 100 members.

"Three years ago, there were hardly any surfing clubs in Guangdong," Zhuang said. "Now there are more than a dozen. My partners and I are planning to open another branch." Official figures show China now has more than 300 waterskiing clubs with hundreds of thousands of participants.

Perurena observed a generational shift in how athletes interact with and advocate for a wider range of sports. "Younger people have changed the mentality. In my time, all focus was on the Olympics; now the new generation embraces diverse sports."

