Global athletes discover palette of charms in home of giant pandas

"Shubao", one of the mascots, is seen during the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- In Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province and host city of the 12th World Games, Canadian powerboater Reanna Deveau danced alongside a giant panda mascot, her twin buns secured by fluffy panda hair clips.

Fresh from a visit to the city's renowned panda research base, she was brimming with excitement: "These creatures are just so adorable."

Her teammate, Mark Andrews, captured the lively moment via his camera phone. These two athletes are among 6,679 participants from 116 countries and regions at this year's Games -- the largest and most diverse field in its history.

The event in Chengdu marks the latest chapter in a series of world-class sporting spectacles hosted by Chinese cities, following the earlier success of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Chengdu FISU World University Games.

BLACK-AND-WHITE ICON

Chengdu's iconic giant pandas are a must-see attraction for international athletes.

"It was absolutely a highlight," said Fritz Heuscher from Switzerland, his eyes lighting up as he spoke about his visit to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

"Giant pandas are one of China's best business cards," affirmed Li Desheng, chief expert at the Giant Panda Conservation Research Center. "Overseas, people know them well and dream of coming to Sichuan Province to see them."

For many competitors, like Portugal's Miguel Ribeiro, the fascination with pandas goes beyond simply observing them in enclosures. Ribeiro, notably, swapped no fewer than 15 panda-themed pins in a single day.

"This is a great way to connect," Ribeiro said. "Many Chinese people shared their own panda stories with me while exchanging pins."

"Hearing the stories about panda conservation has shown me a side of China that's even greener and cuter than it is in books," he added.

RED HOTPOT, GREEN CITY

Chengdu is a city of contrasts, where the fiery heat of hotpot meets the calming embrace of nature. The city's famed Hotpot Bus offers a vivid snapshot of its energetic spirit.

Athletes, eager to taste one of the country's most beloved dishes, gather on the red bus to enjoy hotpot. The spice levels range from blazing, mild to non-spicy, all tailored to individual tastes.

"Hotpot is a key to cultural exchange," explained Lai Xin, head of city cultural experiences for the Chengdu World Games.

Polish canoeist Mateusz Kaminski, who had never tried hotpot before, discovered the dish's depth. "I thought it was all about spice, but like Chengdu itself, it has layers of flavor."

Amid the city's fiery culinary passions lies a tranquil balance, reflected in Chengdu's expansive green spaces. Home to more than 1,500 parks -- the city boasts 40.5 percent forest coverage and 44.7 percent urban greenery.

Embracing this lush environment, Games organizers chose to host 15 outdoor venues within parks, open water areas and repurposed natural spaces, like meadows and the shores of lakes.

After spending time in the city, Andrews reflected on the connection between Chengdu's greenery and the warmth of its people.

"I think the more greenery you have around you, the happier you feel. Maybe that's why people here in Chengdu are always willing to help and wear a smile," he said.

HEARTS OF GOLD

The hospitality of Chengdu's residents was already evident to Andrews shortly after he arrived, while strolling through the historic cultural and business area downtown. A Chinese police officer greeted him with a smile.

"Welcome to Chengdu, and best of luck in the World Games," the officer said -- fluent English adding to the charm of the interaction.

For Heuscher, the city's welcoming spirit seemed to extend to everyone he encountered. He proudly wore a badge featuring his Chinese name, Fu Qiang, a gift from a staff member at the World Sports Village.

"It sounds like 'Fritz,' my first name," he said.

This personal touch is part of the services provided in the Village, which offer athletes opportunities to learn Chinese culture through interactive activities.

"So far, around 900 athletes have received their Chinese names," said An Xiaoning, head of the program.

"They truly have hearts of gold," said Heuscher.

