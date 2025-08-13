Home>>
Gold winner's surprise routine wows crowd
(People's Daily App) 16:15, August 13, 2025
Watch martial artist Gao Jiushang perform a Monkey Staff routine after winning gold in the men's Changquan-Daoshu-Gunshu combined event at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on August 9.
