Gold winner's surprise routine wows crowd

(People's Daily App) 16:15, August 13, 2025

Watch martial artist Gao Jiushang perform a Monkey Staff routine after winning gold in the men's Changquan-Daoshu-Gunshu combined event at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on August 9.

