Innovations boost efficiency, comfort at Chengdu World Games

Xinhua) 15:33, August 13, 2025

CHENGDU, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Cleaning robots patrol pools, AR glasses break language barriers, and misting systems beat summer heat as cutting-edge technology transforms operations and athletes' life at the Chengdu World Games.

At the Donglai Impression Sports Center in Jianyang, two unusual staff members - pool-cleaning robots - handle daily maintenance. Yang Xiaoyang, marketing director at Chasing Co., said six units in total have been installed to maintain water quality at professional competition standards.

"Maintaining a competition pool is far more complex than routine cleaning," a venue worker said. "With the robots in our system, we can quickly target problem areas via an app without disrupting events."

The technological upgrades extend beyond the pool to the beach handball venue by Xinglong Lake, where rows of misting devices along the stands release fine sprays of water over the crowd, offering relief from the summer sun.

"We worked to refine the misting devices to make them more efficient, economical and safe," said Leng Rusong, an official with Chengdu Tianfu Investment Group. "It's like wrapping the stands in a cooling shield that instantly sweeps away the heat."

At the World Games Village, technology is also changing daily life for athletes. Smart translation glasses from a local tech company provide real-time subtitles in 40 languages, while nearby, a weatherproof robot dog named GoGo hauls luggage under the blazing sun, carrying up to 50 kilograms and serving as an all-weather guide.

As the competition progresses, athletes are setting new event and world records across multiple disciplines, aided not only by advancements in their sports but also by state-of-the-art technology.

"Even a 0.1-second error could affect results," said Wang Jinyang, venue official for life saving and freediving. "We installed smart starting blocks with touch panels and chips to ensure precise timing."

"I've been coming to China since the 1980s, and I've seen tremendous changes," said Patrick Van Campenhout, vice president of the International Wushu Federation. "Many things can now be done through technology, such as digital systems and robotics. These innovations have brought our competitions to a high level, making them both convenient and safe."

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)