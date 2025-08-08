China hands over new batch of food assistance to Zimbabwe

Xinhua) 13:21, August 08, 2025

HARARE, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday handed over a new batch of food assistance to Zimbabwe to boost the southern African country's food security after a devastating El-Nino induced drought last year.

Addressing the ceremony in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwean Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Mercy Dinha thanked China for the food assistance, comprising about 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat, saying the food will go a long way in helping vulnerable citizens.

"We are looking at child-headed families, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. We are going to make sure that this consignment reaches those in need, especially the hard-to-reach areas," Dinha said.

"China is our all-weather friend. They have assisted us in infrastructural development and agriculture. So I really want to thank China for participating in the development of Zimbabwe," Dinha said.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding emphasized China's commitment to helping Zimbabwe achieve food security and reduce poverty, saying the food assistance is part of China's response to Zimbabwe's international appeal for food aid following last year's devastating drought.

"As we always say, a friend in need is a friend indeed. China and Zimbabwe are time-honored friends," Zhou said. "As friends, we are always ready to provide help when our Zimbabwean brothers and sisters need it most."

Noting that China always attaches great importance and priority to issues of food security and poverty reduction, Zhou said the two countries should continue strengthening partnerships to boost food security.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)