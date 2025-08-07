China, Zimbabwe ink cooperation deal, food assistance package

Xinhua) 10:21, August 07, 2025

HARARE, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China and Zimbabwe on Wednesday signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation and exchange of letters for a new batch of food assistance to boost Zimbabwe's socio-economic development and food security.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the signing ceremony at the State House, where Zimbabwean Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube thanked China for its continued support to various economic sectors in Zimbabwe.

He said that the previous economic and technical cooperation agreement signed between the two countries in 2020 has supported, among other projects, the drilling of boreholes across the country and the implementation of the Juncao technology assistance project that helps Zimbabwean farmers to cultivate hybrid grass rich in protein.

"The government of Zimbabwe sincerely appreciates and acknowledges the emergency food assistance continuously received from China," Ncube said. "Indeed, China has demonstrated that they are our all-weather friend through the invaluable support they have consistently rendered to the people of Zimbabwe."

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said the agreements were a testimony of the resilient ties between the two countries and the affirmation of China's unwavering solidarity with Zimbabwe.

He said the economic and technical cooperation agreement, as well as the food assistance, were part of the 17 cooperation agreements signed between China and Zimbabwe during Mnangagwa's state visit to China last year.

"Time and again, we have proven that we are bound by a shared future, standing side by side through every trial. We cherish this profound and enduring friendship, and will continue to stand together in the face of all challenges," Zhou said.

The Chinese ambassador noted that the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries has flourished across all Zimbabwean sectors, bringing tangible benefits to both nations and setting a shining example for South-South cooperation.

China remains firmly committed to supporting Zimbabwe in realizing its Vision 2030 and advancing its socio-economic transformation, Zhou added.

