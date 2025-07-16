Chinese investment significantly drives Zimbabwe's economic growth: policy expert

Xinhua) 11:19, July 16, 2025

HARARE, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese investment has significantly contributed to the growth of the Zimbabwean economy, with vast potential for the two countries to further strengthen their economic cooperation, a Zimbabwean policy expert said Tuesday.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion on strengthening Zimbabwe-China business cooperation in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, Munetsi Madakufamba, executive director of the Southern African Research and Documentation Center (SARDC), said Zimbabwe and China have made significant progress in economic cooperation since the two countries established diplomatic relations 45 years ago.

He said Zimbabwe is emerging as a key destination for Chinese investment in Africa, leveraging capital, technology and expertise to unlock its vast economic potential and support its development goals.

"As Zimbabwe seeks to revive its economy and achieve upper-middle-income status by 2030, Chinese investment can play a critical role in supporting the country's industrialization efforts, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth," Madakufamba said.

He highlighted the strategic location of Zimbabwe in southern Africa, coupled with its rich natural resources and favorable climate, which present a compelling investment case, particularly for China.

Chinese investment has also helped Zimbabwe diversify its economy, develop infrastructure, and create employment, Madakufamba said.

"With significant investments in various sectors, job creation, and infrastructure development, China's partnership with Zimbabwe has contributed substantially to our economic growth and development," Madakufamba said.

SARDC, an independent think tank based in Harare, focuses on improving the knowledge base on economic, political, cultural, and social developments in southern Africa.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)