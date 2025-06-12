Zimbabwe pledges favorable environment to attract more Chinese investment

Xinhua) 11:17, June 12, 2025

HARARE, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the country's business environment to attract more Chinese investment.

A roundtable discussion on strengthening Zimbabwe-China business cooperation in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare gathered representatives from various government agencies, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Department of Immigration Zimbabwe, and the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA).

Felisters Chikandiwa, chief facilitator at ZIDA, highlighted China's strategic importance to Zimbabwe's economy, noting that China has been one of Zimbabwe's leading investment source markets over the past few years.

"From our investment figures, we have seen that there has been quite a high level of investment activities from the Chinese business community in Zimbabwe. We value the investment that the Chinese community is bringing into Zimbabwe," Chikandiwa said.

She further pointed out that Chinese investors have shown a strong interest in Zimbabwe's mining, manufacturing, construction, energy, and transport sectors, among others.

Abigail Moyo, chief staff officer responsible for crime in the ZRP, said, "We value cooperation between the Zimbabwean police and Chinese investors. We encourage continued communication and cooperation to ensure the safety and security of Chinese investors and their assets."

Munetsi Madakufamba, executive director of the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC), a think tank based in Harare and one of the event organizers, highlighted the need to strengthen partnerships and promote mutual understanding between Zimbabwean authorities and Chinese enterprises.

"We aim to create a conducive business environment that supports sustainable development and mutual benefit," he said, adding that Zimbabwe has immense potential for growth and development, and Chinese businesses can play a pivotal role in supporting Zimbabwe's growth.

Noting that Chinese investment in Zimbabwe has been impactful and transformative, Madakufamba said China has indeed become a major player in Zimbabwe's economic landscape.

"What sets Chinese investments apart, if compared with those from other source countries, is the speed of implementation, size, impact, and transformative nature," he noted.

According to Madakufamba, Zimbabwe and China should work together to create a more favorable investment climate that attracts more Chinese investment and promotes sustainable development in Zimbabwe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)