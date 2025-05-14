China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of Zimbabwe parliament

Xinhua) 08:26, May 14, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Speaker of Zimbabwe's Parliament Jacob Mudenda at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, held talks with Speaker of Zimbabwe's Parliament Jacob Mudenda in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zimbabwe 45 years ago, the two countries have always trusted and supported each other, and bilateral relations have withstood the test of time and changes in the international situation.

Zhao said that the two heads of state conducted in-depth, friendly exchanges in Beijing last year and reached an important consensus, drawing a new blueprint for the development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation. He said that China is willing to work with Zimbabwe to implement the consensus reached between their two presidents and build a high-level China-Zimbabwe community with a shared future.

Zhao said that China is willing to make joint efforts with Zimbabwe to maintain and develop the high-level political mutual trust between the two countries. It also stands ready to continue their firm mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, and enhance international coordination.

Zhao said that the NPC of China is willing to enhance friendly exchange at all levels with the Parliament of Zimbabwe, and to undertake exchange and mutual learning related to such issues as legislation, supervision, the improvement of people's livelihoods, social governance and combating cross-border crime, with the aim of creating a favorable legal environment for practical cooperation between the two countries.

China welcomes Zimbabwean parliamentarians to come to China for further exchanges and visits, Zhao added.

He outlined the relevant situation of special-economic-zone construction in China in combination with the legislative work of the NPC. He added that the NPC of China is willing to exchange experience with Zimbabwe on strengthening the rule of law in such areas as the construction of special economic zones and the expansion of opening-up, and welcomes Zimbabwe to participate in the process of modernization with Chinese characteristics and share in its development opportunities.

Mudenda said that under the guidance of the two presidents, the Zimbabwe-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has been deepened continuously, and that Zimbabwe adheres firmly to the one-China principle and appreciates the Chinese government and people for their long-term and valuable support. Zimbabwe is willing to enhance practical cooperation with China in areas such as trade, energy, agriculture, artificial intelligence and culture.

Zimbabwe's Parliament is willing to enhance friendly exchange with the NPC of China, exchange views on areas such as the promotion of economic and social development through legislation, and make legislative contributions to building a high-level Zimbabwe-China community with a shared future, Mudenda said.

