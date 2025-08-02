China committed to supporting Zimbabwe's education, industrialization: envoy

HARARE, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to supporting Zimbabwe's ambition of achieving a heritage-based, inclusive, equitable, and quality education and industrial development, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding has said.

Zhou made the remarks on Thursday at the official opening of the three-day Scholastica Expo in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city.

The expo focuses on education, training, and careers in a bid to bridge the gap between the classroom and the corporate world, providing students and professionals with insights into various career paths and developing relevant skills for the industry.

Zhou said China is actively contributing to Zimbabwe's education and industrial transformation by energizing the southern African country's development through strategic infrastructure projects, strengthening its industrial base and workforce through transformative private-sector engagement, and nurturing its talent ecosystem.

"Indeed, unity is our strength. This is the essence of heritage-based progress: drawing wisdom from our shared history and building a future where education and industry flourish in harmony. Together, let's turn education into industry's spark, turn partnership into prosperity, and turn innovation into progress," said Zhou.

Zhou said China remains committed to supporting Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 and the country's Heritage-Based Education 5.0, two signature initiatives adopted by the Zimbabwean government.

China also stands ready to share its experience in artificial intelligence development and technological products to support Zimbabwe in enhancing its capacity building, said Zhou, adding that more than half of the African students in China are studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics subjects, along with agriculture and medicine.

In a speech read on his behalf, Zimbabwean Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Frederick Shava said China's success in cultivating economic resilience through a curriculum that promotes the country's heritage offers compelling lessons for Zimbabwe in creating an education system that produces innovators and solution-providers.

Shava added that China effectively uses technology to promote its heritage and empower local communities to identify and leverage their unique natural and cultural assets for ecotourism and specialized agricultural products, fostering distinct regional identities and resilient local economies.

