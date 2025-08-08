China allocates 430 million yuan for natural disaster response work

Xinhua) 13:13, August 08, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday allocated 430 million yuan (about 60.27 million U.S. dollars) from its central natural disaster relief fund to aid flood and geological disaster-stricken regions.

The emergency funds, jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, were distributed to five regions: Beijing, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Guangdong and Guangxi.

The allocation will primarily support Beijing and Hebei in relocating affected residents, providing temporary living assistance, and rebuilding damaged homes.

For the remaining three regions, the funds will facilitate emergency response operations and secondary disaster prevention measures.

