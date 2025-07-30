Chinese police mobilized to aid flood relief work

Xinhua) 10:36, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Ongoing flood relief efforts have seen Chinese police evacuate and resettle 101,000 people, and rescue more than 1,800 who had been trapped by or in danger of flooding, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

Police officers, particularly those in affected areas, have been told to work with relevant departments to carry out rescue operations and ensure smooth traffic flows, the ministry said.

They have also been urged to identify and address vulnerabilities, and to maintain law and order, particularly at emergency shelters, resettlement sites, supply depots and medical aid stations, the ministry noted.

It said that all-out efforts are required to protect people's lives and property.

Heavy rains have recently lashed eastern, northern and northeastern regions of China, triggering floods and geological disasters, and causing heavy casualties.

