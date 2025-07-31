Relief supplies delivered to flood-affected areas in Miyun District of Beijing

Xinhua) 08:49, July 31, 2025

Staff members pack relief supplies at Xizhuangzi Village of Fengjiayu Town, Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Due to continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, hundreds of villages in multiple districts of Beijing have been affected. In some villages of Fengjiayu Town, Miyun District, the roads have not yet been restored. Relevant departments have organized multiple rescue forces including firefighters and militiamen to transport relief supplies on foot to the villages to ensure the living needs of the affected villagers. (Xinhua)

Rescuers deliver relief supplies on foot to road-blocked villages in Fengjiayu Town, Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Due to continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, hundreds of villages in multiple districts of Beijing have been affected. In some villages of Fengjiayu Town, Miyun District, the roads have not yet been restored. Relevant departments have organized multiple rescue forces including firefighters and militiamen to transport relief supplies on foot to the villages to ensure the living needs of the affected villagers. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Rescuers deliver relief supplies to affected villagers in Sanchakou Village of Fengjiayu Town, Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Due to continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, hundreds of villages in multiple districts of Beijing have been affected. In some villages of Fengjiayu Town, Miyun District, the roads have not yet been restored. Relevant departments have organized multiple rescue forces including firefighters and militiamen to transport relief supplies on foot to the villages to ensure the living needs of the affected villagers. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Villagers receive relief supplies delivered by rescuers on a bridge damaged by flood water at Sanchakou Village of Fengjiayu Town, Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Due to continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, hundreds of villages in multiple districts of Beijing have been affected. In some villages of Fengjiayu Town, Miyun District, the roads have not yet been restored. Relevant departments have organized multiple rescue forces including firefighters and militiamen to transport relief supplies on foot to the villages to ensure the living needs of the affected villagers. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

