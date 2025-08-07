China allocates 100 mln yuan for post-disaster recovery in flood-hit Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:04, August 07, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner has allocated 100 million yuan (about 14 million U.S. dollars) from the central budget to support emergency recovery efforts after rainstorms-triggered floods in south China's Guangdong Province, according to the National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday.

The funds will focus on restoring damaged roads, water supply systems, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure and public service facilities in affected areas, accelerating the return to normal production and daily life, the commission said.

Relentless downpours in recent days have triggered severe flooding in Guangzhou, Dongguan, Huizhou, Shanwei, and other cities across Guangdong Province. In response, China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Wednesday initiated a Level-IV emergency response.

The rainfall is expected to ease by Thursday and Friday, with most areas of the province seeing cloudy skies and rising temperatures, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)