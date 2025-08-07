Home>>
China's foreign trade up 3.5 pct in first 7 months
(Xinhua) 13:14, August 07, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 25.7 trillion yuan (about 3.6 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of 2025, up 3.5 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.
The growth rate accelerated from an increase of 2.9 percent registered in the first half of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs.
