China to review, supervise CK Hutchison's overseas ports deal in accordance with law: ministry

Xinhua) 09:58, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the Chinese government will conduct reviews and supervision on the sales of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited's overseas port assets in accordance with the law.

The ministry's spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a regular press conference when answering a media query.

The Chinese government will protect fair market competition, safeguard the public interests of the society, and resolutely defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests, He said, adding that relevant Chinese authorities have issued multiple statements on the matter.

