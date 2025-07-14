China's foreign trade up 2.9 pct in H1

Xinhua) 14:19, July 14, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2025 shows a container ship approaching Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 21.79 trillion yuan (about 3.05 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2025, up 2.9 percent year on year, official data showed Monday.

The growth rate accelerated from a rise of 2.5 percent registered in the first five months of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The country's exports rose 7.2 percent year on year during the first six months of the year, while imports fell 2.7 percent, according to the GAC data.

