Radiant sunset illuminates snowy peaks
(People's Daily App) 16:10, August 04, 2025
People admire the stunning sight of the vibrant sunset illuminating the snow-capped mountains near Jiagenba township in Kangding, located in Southwest China's Sichuan Province.
(Produced by Li Zhuoman and intern Zhong Gege)
