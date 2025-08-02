Nostalgia on Grasslands: Meet Xing'an League in N China's Inner Mongolia

The midsummer grasslands of Xing'an League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region resemble a palette of bright colors with its azure blue sky and lush grass. For those born and raised here, this land is their source of happiness and fulfillment.

Inside an exhibition and experience center themed on intangible cultural heritage in Ulanhot city, Xing'an League, melodious tunes flow from the strings of horse-head fiddles, telling how much affection people here, from veteran craftsmen to youngsters, hold for this land.

With a deserted dumping pit transformed into an appealing water park and southern fruits taking root in northern soil, Gaogenyingzi village in Ulanhot city is embracing a brighter future, delivering tangible benefits to local communities.

Along the vast expanse of grasslands near the northern border of China in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Xing'an League, there's a grassland patrol team. The team, having grown to 120 members by 2024, calls the grassland home and views guarding the border as an honor. Since the team's founding, their footsteps have traveled a length of over 3,700 kilometers.

Xing'an Beijing community in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, just as its name indicates, bears witness to the cooperation between Beijing and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Drawing experience from Beijing's community-building, the community has built itself into a model featuring harmonious coexistence among various ethnic groups and has established a friendly environment for a full spectrum of ages.

For those who come from afar, they pursue their dreams here; gradually, the distant land has become their home.

Inside the Yuan Longping Academician Workstation in Xing'an League, boundless rice paddies stretch to the horizon, with each grain heavy with promise. The workstation was built upon the talent and platform resources of the expert team of Yuan Longping, a renowned Chinese scientist known as the "father of hybrid rice." It works to cultivate high quality rice varieties suitable to north China and breed saline-alkaline-resistant new varieties. Apart from local talent, experts from other parts of the country have also joined the endeavor.

This is the nostalgia on the grasslands, the bond of those born and raised here, and the profound attachment of those from afar. Nostalgia kicks off a good start for a brighter future.

