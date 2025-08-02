Kubuqi desert in Erdos City enters peak tourist season in midsummer
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows people riding camels at a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a view of a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A tourist poses for photos at a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2025. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows people queuing up to experience desert off-roading at a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows people riding camels at a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Tourists visit a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2025. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Local authorities conduct disaster relief after torrential rains in Tumd Left Banner, Inner Mongolia
- War-scarred hinterlands reborn as prosperous mountain retreats
- From barren to blooming: Village in N China's Inner Mongolia sees prosperity in tourism and agriculture
- Scenery of grassland and lakes in Xilingol, north China
- Small township in N China's Inner Mongolia draws visitors from across the country
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.