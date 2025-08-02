Kubuqi desert in Erdos City enters peak tourist season in midsummer

Xinhua) 15:28, August 02, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows people riding camels at a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a view of a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A tourist poses for photos at a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2025. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows people queuing up to experience desert off-roading at a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tourists visit a desert scenic area in Dalad Banner of Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2025. Kubuqi desert in Erdos City has entered its peak tourist season in midsummer, attracting numerous tourists from around the country to visit. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

