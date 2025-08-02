Chinese, Ghanaian experts promote minimally invasive surgery in West Africa

Xinhua) 13:55, August 02, 2025

ACCRA, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical experts and their Ghanaian counterparts convened a summit in Accra, Ghana's capital, on Thursday to promote the adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) as a means to improve healthcare outcomes across West Africa.

The summit was jointly organized by the Health Community of West Africa, a Chinese private institution operating in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service, and the University of Ghana. It brought together medical professionals from academic institutions, healthcare facilities, medical supply companies, and public and private stakeholders in the health sector.

Yang Yongguang, head of the 14th batch of the Chinese medical team in Ghana, described the summit as a testament to the enduring partnership between China and West Africa, noting that this is the fruit of friendship-driven cooperation, uniting doctors, hospitals, and nations in a shared purpose and lasting collaboration.

Yang highlighted the advantages of MIS, which include reduced pain, less blood loss, quicker recovery, and shorter hospital stays. "In China, we have been using these methods for many years, and we are happy to share our experiences with our friends in Ghana and West Africa," he said.

Samuel Debrah, dean of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, hailed MIS as a transformative advancement in surgical care, noting that MIS represents a paradigm shift in health service delivery and significantly improves surgical outcomes.

Debrah said MIS not only accelerates patient recovery but also helps decongest operating theaters and recovery wards, allowing more procedures to be performed daily and providing faster relief to a larger number of patients.

He expressed confidence in the collaboration with the Chinese medical team. "Through this partnership, we are gaining the necessary skills and equipment to perform these advanced procedures," he said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)