Uganda hails China for supporting peace, stability in Horn of Africa

Xinhua) 13:49, July 31, 2025

KAMPALA, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Uganda has commended China for supporting regional efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

John Mulimba, Uganda's minister of State for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks on Tuesday during the third Conference on Peace and Development for the Horn of Africa, held in Uganda's capital, Kampala.

China has consistently supported initiatives focused on regional dialogue and problem-solving, Mulimba said in his speech, shared by Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs with Xinhua on Wednesday, noting that the region continues to face a range of challenges, including persistent insecurity, cross-border threats, environmental pressures, and economic fragility.

"In this context, the Global Security Initiative proposed by China contributes meaningfully to the international discourse on collective security," Mulimba said. "Its focus on dialogue, respect for national sovereignty, and comprehensive approaches to conflict aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, particularly the aspiration for a peaceful and secure continent."

The minister also praised China's Global Civilization Initiative, describing it as a "visionary framework that calls on us to embrace the values of mutual respect, cultural exchange, and collective responsibility."

"The Initiative urges us to transcend narrow interests and to build bridges between peoples and nations, fostering a global community where every civilization contributes uniquely and meaningfully to our common future," he noted.

Mulimba further hailed the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, calling it a landmark moment in advancing the China-Africa partnership. "It set a new standard for solidarity and cooperation within the Global South and opened a fresh chapter in building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future," he said.

Xue Bing, China's special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said China has long supported peace and development efforts in the region. He emphasized the importance of stronger cooperation among countries of the Global South in tackling global challenges.

Xue affirmed that China was ready to play "a constructive role in building a peaceful Horn of Africa by actively mediating regional hotspots on the basis of respect for the countries concerned," Xue said in his speech shared by the Ugandan foreign ministry.

The conference brought together representatives from countries in the Horn of Africa -- Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda, as well as delegations from the United Nations, African Union, and other regional blocs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)