African youth shine at China-led innovation competition in Kenya

Kiplangat Felix, a participant of the Africa Division Contest of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition, delivers a project presentation in Nairobi, Kenya, July 25, 2025.

NAIROBI, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The finals of the Africa Division Contest of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition have concluded in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi with awards presented to outstanding college student innovators from across the continent.

The two-day event, hosted by China's Nanjing Agricultural University (NAU) in collaboration with Kenya's Egerton University and other partners, brought together 30 teams from African higher education institutions to present groundbreaking innovations in agriculture, health, energy, and environmental protection.

Roselida Owuor, director-general of the State Department for Science Research and Innovation, hailed the competition as a platform that reflects Africa's youthful ingenuity and determination to solve pressing challenges.

"The innovations reflect the deep talents that are present in Africa's tertiary institutions and their eagerness to address the continent's challenges," said Owuor while addressing the awarding ceremony on Friday.

According to Cao Aizhong, director of academic affairs at NAU, the African division contest was introduced this year to establish a more inclusive and globally connected innovation platform for African youth.

"The 30 projects showcased -- from 21 universities across 9 African countries -- covered cutting-edge areas such as AI (artificial intelligence) applications, biotechnology, and modern agricultural sciences, demonstrating the innovative vitality of African students," said Cao.

Zhu Yan, vice-president of NAU, said the contest not only serves as a platform for Chinese and African youth to showcase their innovative wisdom but also stands as a vivid example of implementing the Belt and Road Initiative and deepening the construction of the China-Africa community with a shared future.

"We are delighted to see young students from both China and Africa, focusing on issues such as sustainable development, technology empowerment, and livelihood improvement, have sparked ideas and jointly explored innovative solutions. This cross-border passion for cooperation is a vibrant example of the long-lasting friendship between Africa and China," she said.

Among the winners was Maurice Simiyu Mugeni, a student at Egerton University, whose team earned a gold medal for a tomato grafting project aimed at enhancing crop resilience and yield. Mugeni emphasized the value of engaging with Chinese agricultural technologies through the competition.

"Winning this award motivates me to pursue more innovations that will contribute to improving food security in Kenya," he said.

Habtu Beyene Tareke from Ethiopia's Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute received a silver medal for his team's development of an automated product-sorting robotic arm, designed to boost efficiency in Africa's logistics sector.

Tareke attributed his success to the mentorship and collaboration of his instructors and teammates, noting that the experience will fuel further technological ambitions.

