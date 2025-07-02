Interview: Media cooperation key to Africa-China economic, cultural ties -- Kenyan editor

NAIROBI, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Enhanced cooperation and mutual exchanges between African and Chinese media organizations hold the key to sustaining friendly ties as the two sides pursue a shared future and common aspirations, a senior Kenyan editor said on Tuesday.

Linus Kaikai, group editorial director and head of strategy at Royal Media Services, one of the largest broadcast media houses in East and Central Africa, told Xinhua in an interview that Africa-China media cooperation represents a new frontier for advancing economic, social, and cultural ties, with the potential to yield positive outcomes.

Kaikai, who attended the recently concluded fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), said the media industry presents enormous opportunities for both sides to leverage and strengthen their bilateral ties.

Media cooperation was a major highlight of CAETE, which took place in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province, from June 12 to 15, according to Kaikai.

"The media aspect was quite significant at this expo because we had the opportunity to interact with media practitioners. Most importantly, we participated in a forum dedicated to the exchange of African and Chinese content," said Kaikai.

He noted that the quality of output from Chinese media outlets is "superb," driven by the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to generate high-quality content.

While terming content sharing between African and Chinese media platforms as a work in progress, Kaikai said the move should be accelerated to unleash socio-economic benefits for the youth from both sides.

"This is the time for exchanging this content, showcasing Chinese content in Africa, and similarly, Kenyan and African content should be viewed in China," said Kaikai.

He also observed that Chinese media is technologically advanced, citing high-quality equipment, the speed of transmission, state-of-the-art studios, modern cameras, and sound equipment, which serve as an inspiration to African media organizations.

Kaikai acknowledged that the uptake of AI in the African media landscape is still in its early stages, amid an ongoing debate about its potential to disrupt the industry and render some jobs obsolete.

Based on lessons from China, AI presents an opportunity to transform Africa's media industry by leading to the production of cutting-edge, financially rewarding content, said Kaikai. "We need to look at AI more as an opportunity than a threat."

Participating in CAETE was an eye-opener for the editorial boss of Royal Media Services, which has three television stations, 14 radio stations, and three digital platforms, controlling about 80 percent of the Kenyan broadcasting market and 50 percent of the radio market.

Kaikai concluded that African and Chinese media organizations should establish strong partnerships centered on the exchange of technology and skills development, aimed at enhancing performance and competitiveness.

