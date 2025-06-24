Interview: China-Africa trade expo catalyzes economic cooperation, says Zimbabwean official

HARARE, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) is a huge success and serves as a catalyst for enhanced trade relations between China and Africa, Allan Majuru, chief executive officer (CEO) of Zimbabwe's trade promotion agency ZimTrade, told Xinhua Monday.

In a written interview, Majuru showered praise on the expo for helping Zimbabwean companies to gain more knowledge about the requirements of the Chinese market.

"The CAETE plays a pivotal role in deepening China-Africa cooperation by facilitating trade and investment opportunities, encouraging knowledge and technology transfer, and strengthening diplomatic and economic ties," he said.

"For Zimbabwe, the expo served as a strategic platform to explore best practices, market trends, and trade opportunities within the Chinese market. Zimbabwean enterprises gained valuable insights into product standards, packaging requirements, and consumer preferences, which are critical for enhancing export competitiveness," Majuru added.

The expo, which was held in central China's Hunan Province from June 12 to 15, gathered nearly 4,700 Chinese and African companies as well as over 30,000 participants. According to Zimtrade, a total of 10 Zimbabwean companies participated in the expo, covering various sectors, including horticulture, craft and leather products.

"The participants reported positive outcomes, including networking opportunities, secured deals, and potential partnerships with Chinese buyers. The expo provided them with firsthand exposure to China's market dynamics, helping them refine their export strategies," Majuru said.

Zimbabwe is already benefiting from existing trade protocols with China, particularly for citrus and avocado exports, and during the expo, significant potential was identified for macadamia nuts in the Chinese market, he said.

"To capitalize on these opportunities, the government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and in collaboration with ZimTrade, is actively working to align local production with Chinese market demands, ensuring compliance with international standards," Majuru said, adding that initiatives such as capacity-building workshops, trade missions, and exporter training programs are being implemented to strengthen Zimbabwe's export readiness.

The CEO said that given the growing demand for Zimbabwean products in China, ZimTrade anticipates increased local participation in future expos.

"ZimTrade, as the national trade development and promotion organization, is intensifying efforts to prepare more exporters through targeted initiatives such as business seminars, business-to-business matchmaking programs and follow-up trade missions to sustain business linkages," he said.

"Additionally, the government of Zimbabwe is fostering an enabling trade environment through policy support, including the implementation of bilateral trade agreements and export incentives, ensuring that local businesses maximize such platforms," he added.

"For Zimbabwe and China, the expo serves as a catalyst for enhanced trade relations, building on existing frameworks such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and bilateral trade protocols," the CEO said, adding that Zimbabwe's participation underscores the government's commitment to expanding exports under the "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra, with ZimTrade spearheading market penetration strategies.

"These strategies aim to increase awareness of Zimbabwean products in China, strengthen institutional linkages between trade agencies, and align policy to ease market access for Zimbabwean goods," he added.

