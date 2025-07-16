Interview: FOCAC advances Africa-China cooperation in infrastructure, knowledge transfer, says Ugandan minister

Xinhua) 10:17, July 16, 2025

KAMPALA, July 15 (Xinhua) -- As the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) marks its 25th anniversary, it has evolved into a key platform for African nations to voice their development priorities and align strategies with China for mutual growth, a senior Ugandan official has said.

During a recent interview in Kayunga District, central Uganda, Minister of Works and Transport Katumba Wamala told Xinhua that the FOCAC has enabled African countries to advance critical energy and transport infrastructure projects with Chinese support.

"FOCAC is a very good forum for us not only to interact with China, but also to present Uganda's and Africa's desires," Wamala said shortly before flagging off the upgrading work of a key road linking northern and central Uganda. The project is undertaken by China Roads and Bridges Corporation.

"Through FOCAC, we can have a collective African voice, and we are listened to. It is easier for someone to work with a group than with individuals," he added.

Uganda has benefited significantly from FOCAC-backed cooperation, said Wamala, citing Chinese financing for the expansion of the Entebbe International Airport and the construction of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

China also funded the 600-megawatt (MW) Karuma and 180-MW Isimba hydropower plants, which are critical for providing affordable electricity to spur industrialization in Uganda.

"The FOCAC has benefited Uganda greatly, especially by supporting our infrastructure development. We have many Chinese companies working on various projects here," Wamala said.

Beyond infrastructure, the minister noted the transfer of knowledge and skills from Chinese experts to local workers, who continue to apply these skills long after projects are completed.

Looking ahead, Wamala emphasized the importance of technology transfer under FOCAC, as rapid technological advancements, especially in artificial intelligence, continue to shape global growth. "If we can move toward technological transfer through FOCAC, Africa could eventually have skills comparable to China's," he said.

"With China's technological advancements, FOCAC provides an effective channel for Africa to access relevant technologies and keep pace with the rest of the world," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)