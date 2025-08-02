Chinese vice premier urges all-out efforts to tackle Chikungunya fever outbreak

Xinhua) 13:43, August 02, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for all-out efforts to secure a decisive victory over the outbreak of Chikungunya fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease, and to effectively safeguard people's health.

Liu made the remarks during a tour to inspect relevant epidemic prevention and control work in south China's Guangdong Province from Thursday to Friday.

Liu visited Shunde District of Foshan City -- an area that has been severely affected by the outbreak -- and inspected a local disease control and prevention center, as well as communities and hospitals, to learn about work related to disease prevention, patient treatment, mosquito control and raising public awareness. He also chaired a meeting on further plans to fight the disease.

Noting that epidemic control efforts are now at a critical stage, Liu urged efforts to curb imported cases and prevent the spread of Chikungunya both within and outside affected regions.

Scientific, effective mosquito eradication and prevention work should be carried out, Liu said, stressing the need to eliminate the breeding environment for mosquito reproduction. He also ordered thorough epidemiological investigations to sever chains of transmission.

He called for strict quarantine measures at ports to prevent imported cases, and for appropriate medical treatment for those who contract Chikungunya.

Chikungunya fever is an acute infectious disease caused by the Chikungunya virus, with clinical symptoms including fever, rashes and joint pains. The virus is transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes.

