Home>>
National conference calls for decisive measures to fight Chikungunya fever
(Xinhua) 09:55, July 31, 2025
BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday held a national conference on the prevention and treatment of Chikungunya fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease, calling for decisive measures to fight the disease.
The meeting stressed that strengthened efforts should be made to assess epidemic risks, resolutely safeguard people's health, and ensure overall economic and social stability, according to a statement released on the website of the National Health Commission on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- District in South China's Foshan launches health campaign to combat mosquito-borne diseases amid chikungunya outbreak
- Expert's quest to improve Alzheimer's care in China
- Chinese scientists reveal discovery of osteoarthritis pathogenesis mechanism
- China's TB cure rate remains above 90 pct
- China's TB prevention, treatment breakthroughs drive momentum to end global spread
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.