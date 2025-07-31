National conference calls for decisive measures to fight Chikungunya fever

Xinhua) 09:55, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday held a national conference on the prevention and treatment of Chikungunya fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease, calling for decisive measures to fight the disease.

The meeting stressed that strengthened efforts should be made to assess epidemic risks, resolutely safeguard people's health, and ensure overall economic and social stability, according to a statement released on the website of the National Health Commission on Wednesday.

