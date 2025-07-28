District in South China's Foshan launches health campaign to combat mosquito-borne diseases amid chikungunya outbreak

Global Times) 14:27, July 28, 2025

Nanhai district in Foshan city of South China's Guangdong Province launched a district-wide health campaign on Sunday to combat mosquito-borne diseases following a recent outbreak of chikungunya fever. The initiative aims to reduce the density of mosquito vectors and minimize disease transmission risks across the area.

According to the Office of the Command Center for Mosquito-Borne Infectious Disease Prevention and Control in Nanhai, the district-wide campaign will be launched in Nanhai at 8 am on Monday. All government agencies, enterprises, institutions, social organizations, and communities will participate in the initiative, with the goal of organizing and mobilizing staff and residents to collectively build a strong defense line for disease prevention and control.

Residents and workers are urged to take an active role in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds by cleaning up sanitation dead zones in workplaces, communities, markets, and vacant properties. Measures include draining standing water, removing garbage, and using insecticides to reduce the density of disease-carrying organisms.

Additionally, all organizations and individuals must strictly adhere to relevant legal regulations and actively cooperate with epidemic prevention measures implemented by authorities in accordance with the law. Those who fail to cooperate or obstruct the execution of these measures will be held legally accountable.

On Saturday, Chancheng district in Foshan also conducted a grid-style inspection focused on high-risk mosquito areas, such as old residential communities and farmers' markets, by removing standing water, clearing debris, and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds.

As of 12 am on Saturday, Guangdong had reported a total of 4,824 local cases of chikungunya fever this year, all of which were mild, with no severe cases or deaths reported. So far, 3,224 patients have been cured, discharged, or released from medical observation, according to xinhuanet.com on Sunday.

According to data reported by multiple locations including Shunde district of Foshan on Friday, five districts of Foshan have confirmed cases of chikungunya fever, with Shunde accounting for 3,627 cases, according to thepaper.cn.

