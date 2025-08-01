China's int'l trade in goods, services value up 6 pct in June

August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.22 trillion yuan (about 588.3 billion U.S. dollars) in June, up 6 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to 329.2 billion U.S. dollars, while the imports were 259.1 billion U.S. dollars, resulting in a surplus of 70.1 billion U.S. dollars, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Of the total, the export of goods reached 2.12 trillion yuan and the import reached 1.51 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 607.3 billion yuan. The export of services reached 243.7 billion yuan and the import reached 348 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 104.3 billion yuan.

