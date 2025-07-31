China improves people's well-being through digital, intelligent services

Xinhua) 13:53, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Last year, China continued its digitization drive across various public services, including medical care, health, social security, employment and elderly care, further boosting the well-being of the people, according to a newly-released report.

By the end of 2024, 418 million people were using internet-based medical services in China, and 1.07 billion people had electronic social security cards, Wen Ruisong, an official of the Cyberspace Administration of China, said at an event that saw the release of the report on China's informatization drive.

Throughout 2024, Chinese authorities continued to improve the equitability, universality and accessibility of digitized services for the people, Wen noted.

Through this drive, the country also saw steady progress in the construction of its national cultural big data system, and further streamlined government services with increased efficiency, Wen added.

