China unveils plan to boost domestic service industry

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday released a plan to expand the domestic service industry as part of its broader efforts to promote all-around rural revitalization.

The plan, jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and eight other government agencies, aims to increase supply in the domestic service sector, stimulate consumer demand for domestic services, improve people's livelihood, and stabilize employment.

The plan outlines 14 specific measures, including expanding rural employment by encouraging rural workforce participation in the domestic service industry, enhancing vocational training to improve skills, and strengthening social security for rural laborers.

It stated that the country will increase the supply of affordable housing, facilitate access to urban affordable housing for domestic service migrant workers, ensure equal access to basic public services, and support their integration into cities as soon as possible.

China had nearly 300 million rural migrant workers at the end of 2024. The domestic service sector, a key driver of employment, now employs more than 30 million professionals, with over one million enterprises generating a market size exceeding 1.1 trillion yuan (about 153.83 billion U.S. dollars).

