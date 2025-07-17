China unveils new standards for funeral services, emphasizing transparency, eco-friendly practices

Xinhua) 10:21, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) on Wednesday introduced new and revised funeral service standards aimed at modernizing the sector.

These updated guidelines address funeral receptions, urn storage, sea burials and online memorials, responding to public concerns and evolving societal needs.

Many existing regulations had become outdated and no longer met public demand, said Li Yuguang, director of the basic theory research department at the MCA's 101 Institute, noting belief that the revisions will improve service quality, meet the diverse needs of different social groups and promote green funeral practices.

ENHANCING SERVICE TRANSPARENCY

To protect consumers, funeral homes must now disclose fees for body preservation, cremation and other services, ensuring families are fully informed. Clear, itemized invoices and the traceability of remains will also be required.

"These standards will improve service quality and provide a foundation for regulatory oversight," said Wang Zhiqiang, deputy secretary-general of China's national funeral standardization technical committee.

Green funeral options like sea burials have been gaining popularity, with 194,700 ecological burials carried out in 2024, according to official figures -- 67 percent more than in 2019. However, the ministry has emphasized that improperly managed sea burials could harm the environment. Revised standards now require the collection of non-biodegradable materials and prohibit activities like burning incense.

The ministry also encourages tree, flower and grassland burials to reduce land consumption.

RISE OF ONLINE MEMORIALS

Online memorial services are also rising in popularity, with 120 million people participating in such services in 2024, which was up 37 percent from the previous year. The new standards aim to prevent the commercialization of these services, requiring platforms to avoid overly entertainment-driven or commercial features such as games or shopping options, and to ensure real-name authentication for service users and the deceased.

Moving forward, the ministry plans to strengthen the implementation of these new standards, as well as related training. “Our goal is to improve the quality of funeral services, and to encourage the professionalization of the industry,” said Liu Tao, head of the MCA's social affairs department.

Overall, the new standards aim to foster a more transparent, sustainable and respectful funeral industry, responding to both practical and cultural shifts in Chinese society.

