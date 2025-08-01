China seeks to deepen dialogue, consultations with U.S.

Xinhua) 08:11, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to deepening dialogue and consultations with the United States to seek more mutually beneficial outcomes, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday.

The spokesperson made the remarks while responding to a media question about the recent China-U.S. trade talks held in Stockholm, Sweden.

The two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges on China-U.S. economic and trade relations, macroeconomic policies, and other topics of mutual concern. Both sides reviewed and acknowledged the consensus reached in Geneva and implementation of the framework established in London, the spokesperson said.

Based on the consensus reached during the Stockholm talks, both sides will continue to push for extending the suspension of 24 percent of the U.S. reciprocal tariffs, along with China's corresponding countermeasures, for an additional 90 days, he said.

The consensus is expected to help further stabilize China-U.S. economic and trade relations and inject more certainty into global economic development and stability, he said.

China looks forward to working with the United States in accordance with the important consensus reached by the two heads of state to maximize the effectiveness of the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)