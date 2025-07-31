Chinese FM spokesperson briefs on latest round of China-U.S. trade talks

Xinhua) 09:49, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the United States will work with China to jointly promote the healthy, steady and sustainable development of bilateral relations, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday in response to a query concerning the latest round of China-U.S. trade talks in Sweden.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing, emphasizing that China hopes the United States will work with the Chinese side, in accordance with the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call, to give full play to the role of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism.

On the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, the two sides can enhance consensus, reduce misunderstandings, strengthen cooperation, and strive for more win-win outcomes through dialogue and communication, the spokesperson noted.

Economic and trade teams from the two countries held talks in Stockholm from July 28 to 29 local time.

