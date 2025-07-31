Chinese commerce minister meets delegation from U.S.-China Business Council

Xinhua) July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Wednesday met with a delegation from the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC), led by its board chair Rajesh Subramaniam, in Beijing.

The two sides exchanged views on China-U.S. economic and trade relations as well as the development of U.S.-funded enterprises in China.

Wang said that despite ups and downs, China and the United States remain important economic and trade partners for each other. He added that decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains will not work and that equal dialogue and consultation are key to addressing differences.

Under the guidance of the two heads of state, China and the United States have reached a consensus in Geneva and established a framework for economic and trade cooperation in London, Wang said, noting that teams from the two sides recently held talks in Stockholm.

Wang expressed the hope that the United States will work with China to maintain the steady, healthy and sustainable development of economic and trade relations.

Opening up is China's fundamental national policy and the country's door will only open wider, Wang said, stressing that its policies on utilizing foreign investment have not changed and will not change.

Noting that China's consumer market remains among the largest in the world with immense growth potential and innovation vitality, Wang said China welcomes enterprises from all countries, including U.S.-funded companies, to invest in China and share its development opportunities.

Subramaniam said the USCBC is glad to see that the economic and trade teams of the two countries have maintained dialogue and achieved positive results.

He added that China has sent a positive signal to the world that it will further deepen reform and stay committed to opening up, which has boosted market confidence.

The USCBC and its member companies are committed to long-term development in China and will strive to play a constructive role in expanding bilateral economic and trade cooperation, he said.

