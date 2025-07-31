Members of U.S. delegation visit China's Hubei
Members of a U.S. delegation visit an innovation center of humanoid robot in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, July 29, 2025. A delegation of descendants of U.S. Flying Tigers veterans, and students and teachers from several Flying Tigers friendship schools, led by Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, visited Hubei from July 26 to 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Members of a U.S. delegation watch a documentary titled "Touching the Tigers" in Hong'an County, central China's Hubei Province, July 28, 2025. A delegation of descendants of U.S. Flying Tigers veterans, and students and teachers from several Flying Tigers friendship schools, led by Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, visited Hubei from July 26 to 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese commerce minister meets delegation from U.S.-China Business Council
- Chinese FM spokesperson briefs on latest round of China-U.S. trade talks
- Commentary: U.S. narrative of "Chinese economic rebalancing" is false
- China, U.S. should respect each other's core interests, avoid conflicts: Chinese FM
- Feature: China-U.S. trade talks in Sweden stir global hopes
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.