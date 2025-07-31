Members of U.S. delegation visit China's Hubei

Members of a U.S. delegation visit an innovation center of humanoid robot in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, July 29, 2025. A delegation of descendants of U.S. Flying Tigers veterans, and students and teachers from several Flying Tigers friendship schools, led by Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, visited Hubei from July 26 to 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Members of a U.S. delegation watch a documentary titled "Touching the Tigers" in Hong'an County, central China's Hubei Province, July 28, 2025. A delegation of descendants of U.S. Flying Tigers veterans, and students and teachers from several Flying Tigers friendship schools, led by Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, visited Hubei from July 26 to 30. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

