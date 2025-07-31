Rescue teams evacuate stranded residents, clear damaged sites in flood-affected areas in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:14, July 31, 2025

Stranded residents evacuate from Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Rescuers transfer a stranded resident in Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Rescuers transfer a stranded resident in Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Rescuers clear silt on a road in Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Rescuers transfer a stranded resident in Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Rescuers help evacuate a stranded resident in Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Rescuers transfer a stranded resident in Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Emergency workers clear silt in Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Rescuers transfer stranded residents in Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Rescuers clear silt at a community clinic in Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Recent torrential rains have inflicted damages to houses and roads in multiple locations in Huairou District. In Liulimiao Town, one of the hardest-hit areas in Huairou, rescue teams are orderly evacuating stranded residents and clearing damaged sites. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

