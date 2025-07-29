Home>>
Firefighters rescue 48 elderly trapped in flooded nursing home
(People's Daily App) 16:01, July 29, 2025
Firefighters swam through rising floodwaters without special gear to save 48 elderly residents from a nursing home on Monday. Severe storms fueled by warm, moist air hit Beijing's Miyun district recently, prompting the city to activate its highest flood emergency level on Monday at 8 pm.
