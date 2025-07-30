Home>>
Childcare subsidy applications to start in late August
(Xinhua) 15:32, July 30, 2025
BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Childcare subsidy applications will be gradually rolled out across China in late August, with full access expected by Aug. 31, said Wang Haidong, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference on Wednesday.
Wang said the commission, in coordination with relevant departments, is drafting documents including guidelines on the childcare subsidy system and fund management.
According to Wang, local authorities are required to formulate detailed implementation plans based on local conditions, and deploy and train grassroots staff.
