China has granted visa-free access to citizens of 75 countries: NIA

Xinhua) 13:06, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China has introduced unilateral visa-free entry and mutual visa exemption agreements with 75 countries as part of its efforts to streamline visa rules and promote international exchange, an immigration official announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Wang Zhizhong, head of the National Immigration Administration (NIA), also noted that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the number of countries eligible for visa-free transit to China has increased to 55, while the number of entry ports has expanded to 60 across 24 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

Additionally, the allowed stay for visa-free transit has been extended to 240 hours, according to Wang, adding that all these measures have greatly facilitated travel for foreigners visiting China for tourism, business, and other purposes.

These optimized visa-free policies have also strengthened exchanges and interactions between Chinese and people around the world, fostering closer ties and deeper friendship, Wang noted.

"Many foreign visitors have gained a true and full understanding of China through their firsthand experiences," Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)