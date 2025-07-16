Foreign arrivals to China continue to surge in H1

Xinhua) 13:13, July 16, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Foreign nationals made 38.05 million cross-border trips to and from China in the first half of 2025, up 30.2 percent year-on-year, the National Immigration Administration said on Wednesday.

Visa-free entries continued to rise sharply, with 13.64 million foreigners entering China without a visa in the first six months. This accounted for 71.2 percent of total foreign entries and represented a 53.9 percent year-on-year increase.

