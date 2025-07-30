Malaysia's clean energy ambitions benefit from reliable Chinese partnership

Xinhua) July 30, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia continues to benefit from its close cooperation with China, particularly in the field of clean energy generation, strengthening energy cooperation and building a sustainable future for the Southeast Asian nation.

Delegates at the CGN Energy International Co. Ltd. (CGNEI) Annual Gas Turbine Power Generation Conference 2025 held here on Monday were brought up to date on the latest advances in the field by Edra Power Holdings, a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Group, which is the second-largest independent power producer in Malaysia.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing noted in his keynote speech that Malaysia and China have successfully collaborated in a number of emerging high-technology fields, with new energy adoption and clean power generation forming a key element of the bilateral cooperation moving forward.

"Currently, the global energy landscape is undergoing profound changes, and the green and low-carbon transition has become an irreversible trend," he said. "This conference is an opportunity to further deepen cooperation between China and Malaysia in the energy sector."

"We are proud to host this significant event, which serves not only as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, but also as a catalyst for action in accelerating the local transition to a low-carbon and sustainable energy system," said Edra Chairman and President Jiang Xin.

Held under the theme "Empowering the Future through Collective Wisdom and Win-Win Collaboration," the one-day conference gathered over 200 key stakeholders from 47 organizations across China, Malaysia and South Korea to foster industry collaboration and chart a path towards a cleaner and more inclusive energy future, including in the Southeast Asian region.

