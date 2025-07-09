Rooftop solar innovation powers China's clean energy shift

NANJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- On the rooftops of Shuangjing Village in the city of Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, rows of gleaming solar panels shimmer under the summer sun, resembling a vast azure sea from a distance.

The installation is part of a village-wide distributed solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation initiative led by the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company. With a total installed capacity of 2,709 kilowatts, the network supplies steady renewable power to both the local homes and nearby industrial parks.

"This village-wide rooftop solar program is very efficient," said Liu Zhichuang, a company technician. "Farmers contribute their unused roof space and earn reliable rental income in return."

Over the solar panels' lifetime, this village project is expected to generate more than 6.4 million yuan (about 890,000 U.S. dollars) in revenue, Liu explained. "At the same time, it cuts both construction and upkeep expenses by about 22 percent."

"Where land is scarce, massive solar farms just aren't practical," he noted. "That's why distributed rooftop solar makes more sense. Xuzhou is proving it works, with panels already installed on 140,000 roofs across the city, leading all of Jiangsu province."

Distributed solar power is gaining traction across China, from rural homes to industrial parks. According to the National Energy Administration, by the end of 2024, the cumulative installed capacity of distributed PV had reached 370 gigawatts (GW), 121 times that of the end of 2013.

Rooftop solar has become a significant player in China's transition to clean energy. In March, China's energy authorities highlighted the triple benefits of their initiatives: accelerating power sector reforms, increasing farmers' earnings, and driving rural revitalization.

As a major economic and manufacturing hub, Jiangsu boasts a complete photovoltaic industrial chain and has led the nation in distributed solar energy growth. Since 2024, the province has added an average of 1.5 gigawatts of distributed solar capacity per month. It has also developed seven village-wide pilot projects for distributed solar power.

Factories are also tapping into the sun. At a Xuzhou-based new energy vehicle industrial park, a large digital display screen flashes real-time data on solar power output and carbon dioxide reduction.

With 52,000 square meters of rooftop panels, the park generates an annual power output of nearly 7 million kilowatt-hours. "It's enough to offset 2,800 tonnes of coal use and cut carbon emissions by about 7,500 tonnes," Liu said, adding that businesses in the park have seen energy costs drop by more than 20 percent on average.

As part of its accelerated green energy transition plan, Shanghai will comprehensively implement the "PV Plus" program, aiming to deploy over 4.5 GW of photovoltaic capacity citywide by 2027.

In south China's Guangdong Province, regulations require solar energy coverage on half of newly constructed factory rooftops by 2025, and full coverage by 2030. Existing industrial parks are also undergoing green retrofits to ensure at least 50 percent solar adoption by 2030.

Technological innovation is further driving the surge of solar power adoption. In Jiangsu's Wuxi, China's first industrial park dedicated to perovskite PV -- an emerging solar technology -- recently opened. Perovskite solar modules can be integrated into building facades, transforming walls into energy generators.

While solar panels were once confined to rooftops, technological breakthroughs now enable their seamless integration into building structures, said Jiang Weilong, vice president of the perovskite PV project developer.

Jiang added that the industrial park's pilot installation features hundreds of meters of boundary walls incorporating over 3,000 perovskite solar modules, which are expected to deliver an estimated annual carbon dioxide reduction of 110 tonnes.

"Imagine a future where every fence, wall, rooftop, and even footpath doubles as a power generator," said Jiang. "This will further unlock the space and potential for green transformation."

