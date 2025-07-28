Home>>
6 dead, 8 injured following north China road crash
(Xinhua) 09:57, July 28, 2025
TAIYUAN, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Six people were killed and eight others injured after a semi-trailer tractor collided with a minibus on Saturday in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said on Sunday.
The accident occurred at around 1:55 p.m. on Saturday at an intersection in the city of Hejin. Traffic police rushed to the scene and relevant investigations are underway.
