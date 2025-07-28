Aerial crop protection underway in NE China's Beidahuang fields

Xinhua) 08:43, July 28, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows an agricultural aircraft flying above a soybean field at the Beidahuang Group Heilongjiang Hongxing Farm in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Aerial crop protection operations have commenced across various agricultural production units of the Beidahuang Group, covering more than 30 million mu (about 2 million hectares) of dry farmlands. (Photo by Hou Yue/Xinhua)

An agricultural aircraft flies above a soybean field at the Beidahuang Group Heilongjiang Hongxing Farm in Bei'an, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 25, 2025. Aerial crop protection operations have commenced across various agricultural production units of the Beidahuang Group, covering more than 30 million mu (about 2 million hectares) of dry farmlands. (Photo by Hou Yue/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows an agricultural aircraft flying above a field at the Beidahuang Group Heilongjiang Gongqing Farm in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Aerial crop protection operations have commenced across various agricultural production units of the Beidahuang Group, covering more than 30 million mu (about 2 million hectares) of dry farmlands. (Photo by Li Ang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows an agricultural helicopter flying above a corn field at the Beidahuang Group Heilongjiang Weishan Farm in Wudalianchi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Aerial crop protection operations have commenced across various agricultural production units of the Beidahuang Group, covering more than 30 million mu (about 2 million hectares) of dry farmlands. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

An agricultural aircraft flies above a corn field at the Zhaoguang Farm under the Beidahuang Group Bei'an branch in Bei'an City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 25, 2025. Aerial crop protection operations have commenced across various agricultural production units of the Beidahuang Group, covering more than 30 million mu (about 2 million hectares) of dry farmlands. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows an agricultural aircraft flying above a corn field at the Youyi Farm under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Aerial crop protection operations have commenced across various agricultural production units of the Beidahuang Group, covering more than 30 million mu (about 2 million hectares) of dry farmlands. (Photo by Xu Hongyu/Xinhua)

An agricultural helicopter flies above a corn field at the Beidahuang Group Heilongjiang Weishan Farm in Wudalianchi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 27, 2025. Aerial crop protection operations have commenced across various agricultural production units of the Beidahuang Group, covering more than 30 million mu (about 2 million hectares) of dry farmlands. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

An agricultural aircraft flies above a soybean field at the Beidahuang Group Heilongjiang Hongxing Farm in Bei'an City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 25, 2025. Aerial crop protection operations have commenced across various agricultural production units of the Beidahuang Group, covering more than 30 million mu (about 2 million hectares) of dry farmlands. (Photo by Hou Yue/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)