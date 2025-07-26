Interview: EU, China should enhance mutual trust to promote global stability, says former Slovenian president

Xinhua) 10:47, July 26, 2025

LJUBLJANA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- In an era marked by rising geopolitical uncertainties, the EU and China should enhance mutual trust to serve as a stabilizing force, said Danilo Turk, former president of Slovenia and a seasoned international law scholar.

Turk, also a former United Nations (UN) assistant secretary-general for political affairs, said that concrete actions are essential for building lasting trust between the two sides. "The EU and China should proactively demonstrate their reliability to each other," he said.

He suggested that Brussels and Beijing collaborate more closely on conflict resolution, Middle East peace, and UN reform. "Progress in these challenging areas would solidify the China-Europe partnership as a true anchor for global stability," Turk noted. "The process must be gradual but pursued with urgency."

Speaking about China's growing role in global governance, the former president of Slovenia highlighted China's Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative as evidence of China's proactive approach to global challenges.

"China is rightly articulating its vision for international relations. The world should engage with these ideas to forge consensus," he said.

As Slovenia currently serves on the UN Security Council, Turk offered unique insights into his country's potential role in facilitating EU-China relations.

"Slovenia's geographic position makes it a natural bridge between regions," he said. "Our ongoing railway modernization project, for instance, could benefit from Chinese expertise, building on successful collaborations like Hisense's investment in Gorenje."

"From infrastructure to UN diplomacy, the opportunities are vast," he said.

Looking ahead, Turk said that despite divergent perspectives, EU and China share a responsibility to steer the world toward stability.

"By focusing on common priorities, from climate to trade, they can shape a multipolar era anchored in cooperation rather than confrontation," he said.

