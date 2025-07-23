EU officials condemn Israeli killing of civilians seeking humanitarian aid

Xinhua) 09:28, July 23, 2025

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior European Union officials on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of civilians seeking humanitarian assistance in Gaza, warning Israel to uphold its commitments on aid access and compliance with international law.

"The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on social media platform X, adding that she had spoken with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to "recall our understanding on aid flow" and demand that Israeli forces stop killing people at distribution points.

"All options remain on the table if Israel doesn't deliver on its pledges," she added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed the concerns, calling the images from Gaza "unbearable" and emphasizing that "civilians cannot be targets. Never."

"The EU reiterates its call for the free, safe and swift flow of humanitarian aid," von der Leyen posted on X. "And for the full respect of international and humanitarian law. Civilians in Gaza have suffered too much, for too long. It must stop now. Israel must deliver on its pledges."

Their remarks come amid growing outrage over a series of deadly incidents in Gaza. Health authorities in the Gaza Strip said at least 85 people were killed on Sunday when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians gathering for aid. Another six were reported dead in a separate shooting near an aid point in Rafah.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)