Turkish port city Izmir seeks deeper ties with China in climate projects, tourism: mayor

Xinhua) 09:00, July 22, 2025

IZMIR, Türkiye, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye's Aegean city of Izmir is pitching itself as a strategic partner for Chinese investors, offering climate-focused urban projects and incentives designed to attract international capital, Mayor Cemil Tugay has said.

Izmir is one of 112 European cities selected under the European Union (EU)'s Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities Mission, with the goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2030. As part of this effort, the city has developed an investment portfolio built around 10 key thematic areas, comprising 34 projects. The total investment amounts to approximately 20.1 billion euros (approximately 23.3 billion U.S. dollars), Tugay said in a recent interview.

"I believe this portfolio offers a long-term investment environment for Chinese firms that creates both environmental and social impact," he said.

Tugay also highlighted that Izmir provides a wide range of benefits, including tax exemptions, state-of-the-art infrastructure, R&D support, and streamlined export procedures.

"Integrating Chinese companies' corporate social responsibility projects within this framework will not only improve the quality of life for residents but also send a strong message about our shared future," he emphasized.

"For example, collaborations in areas such as nature-based education, green schoolyards, sustainable food initiatives, or social programs aimed at enhancing the quality of life for elderly individuals in the city could be meaningful."

In addition to economic collaboration, Izmir aims to strengthen mutual cultural promotion and thematic tourism projects, another key objective highlighted by Tugay.

He emphasized the city's goal to increase the number of tourists from China by developing cultural tourism initiatives centered on the historical and cultural traces of the Silk Road.

"As part of this effort, improving guidance services and infrastructure for Chinese tourists, along with joint promotional campaigns focused on gastronomic routes and thermal health tourism, are among our top priorities," Tugay said.

The mayor said the city welcomed Chinese investors, companies, and people to Izmir -- not only as a destination for investment and trade but as a city where deep cultural ties and long-term partnerships can thrive.

