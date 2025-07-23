Chinese commerce minister holds video meeting with EU trade commissioner

Xinhua) 14:53, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a meeting via video link with the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday, according to a statement released Wednesday by China's Ministry of Commerce.

The two sides conducted frank and in-depth discussions on China-European Union (EU) economic and trade cooperation and related key issues. Wang also made solemn representations regarding the EU's inclusion of two Chinese financial institutions in its 18th round of sanctions against Russia, said the statement.

