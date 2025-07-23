Home>>
Chinese commerce minister holds video meeting with EU trade commissioner
(Xinhua) 14:53, July 23, 2025
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a meeting via video link with the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday, according to a statement released Wednesday by China's Ministry of Commerce.
The two sides conducted frank and in-depth discussions on China-European Union (EU) economic and trade cooperation and related key issues. Wang also made solemn representations regarding the EU's inclusion of two Chinese financial institutions in its 18th round of sanctions against Russia, said the statement.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- EU officials condemn Israeli killing of civilians seeking humanitarian aid
- Turkish port city Izmir seeks deeper ties with China in climate projects, tourism: mayor
- Heat wave turns climate crisis into a hot topic for EU
- Italy to admit 500,000 non-EU workers
- Clock ticking on EU-U.S. trade talks as key divides remain
- EU slashes growth forecasts over higher U.S. tariffs, uncertainty
- Q1 growth offers little cheer as tariffs, uncertainty weigh on eurozone
- EU's von der Leyen slams U.S. tariffs, courts U.S. scientists
- From weal to woe, EU discards blind faith in Washington
- EU fines Apple, Meta amid transatlantic trade strains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.